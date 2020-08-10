Hyundai Offering Attractive Discounts of Upto Rs 40,000 on Select Models in India

Hyundai has yet again brought some exclusive discounts and offers on selective cars for the month of August. The offers are aimed towards improving the sales as well as boosting the sentiments of the buyers.

The car manufacturer is offering discounts and benefits on Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20, Grand i10 Nios and Aura.

Here is all you need to know:

Hyundai Santro: The car has made its re-entry to the market and comes with a 1.1-litre petrol engine with both manual as well as AMT gearbox options. On purchasing Santro, one can avail a total discount worth Rs 35,000 on Era trim of Santro, including cash discount worth Rs 15,000, exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000. For the magna, Sportz and Asta trim, the buyer can avail a cash discount worth Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Hyundai Grand i10: The diesel version of the Grand i10 with 1.2-litre petrol engine comes with a manual gearbox and the 83 Ps engine. On the car, one can avail a cash discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000 and corporate discount worth Rs 5,000.

Hyundai Grand Nios i10: Launched last year, Nios is an updated version of regular Grand i10. It comes with 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engine option, along with manual and AMT gearbox. On buying the car, one can get a cash discount worth Rs 10,000, exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Hyundai Elite i20: The hatchback, which will be soon replaced with an all-new model, is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. These offers are not valid on the Magna Plus trim.

Hyundai Aura: Dubbed as a sedan version of Grand i10 Nios, Aura comes with an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000 along with a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Hyundai Elantra: The premium sedan is now available with an exchange bonus worth Rs 30,000.