Hyundai Offering Discounts of up to Rs 1.5 Lakh on Kona Electric, i20, Santro and More

Hyundai has unveiled attractive discount offers on its popular models including i20, Santro, Grand i10 NIOS, i20, and Aura in the ongoing month. The South Korean automobile giant's Kona Electric receives the highest cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh but will not furnish any other benefits to consumers. The other models of the company feature corporate discounts as well as exchange bonuses.

It is also important to mention that Hyundai's Tucson, Verna, Creta, Venue and Elantra models are not included in the discount spree. Here’s a model wise discount breakup being offered by the company:

i20

• The iMT Turbo versions receive an extra 5-year/60,000km warranty worth Rs 12,999 without any extra charges• The company is not offering any cash discount on any of the variants• The i20 has received maximum benefits of up to Rs 15,000 and the offers are limited to the diesel and iMT Turbo variants.

Hyundai Santro

• The standard Era version receives total benefits of up to Rs 25,000.• The model's other versions will furnish cumulative benefits of up to Rs 35,000 as well as a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

Grand/Aura i10 NIOS

• The CNG variants will be available without any cash benefits and with a discount, of up to Rs 15,000• The turbo version of the model receives the largest benefits in the Grand i10 NIOS portfolio, up to Rs 50,000, as well as a maximum cash discount of Rs 35,000.• Similar to the Grand i10 NIOS, the Aura too receives offers of up to Rs 50,000.

Hyundai also recently rolled out the teaser photos of its upcoming micro SUV AX1, before its global launch that is scheduled to happen in the coming months. The upcoming SUV will be unveiled in South Korea first and it is expected to enter the Indian market gradually.