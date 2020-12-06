Hyundai Offering Hefty Year End Discounts on Santro, Grand i10 Nios; Available Till Dec 31

The pandemic has entirely crumbled the business sector globally. The auto industry that was already suffering since the beginning of 2020, spiralled further downwards after the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. Ever since lockdown has been lifted in India, the car makers have been rolling out different discount schemes to boost the sales and also to assist the manufacturers and dealers clear the stock.

Car making brand Hyundai, across its dealerships in India is offering huge discounts on select models this month. The benefits on the cars are available in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses. All the discounts will be available till December 31.

Here is a look at the cars that are available with a discount"

Hyundai Elantra:

The sedan is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. The petrol variant of the vehicle will be getting an additional cash discount of Rs 40,000.

Hyundai Aura:

The car is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The compact sedan’s turbo-petrol variants are being made available for an additional cash discount of Rs 30,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The turbo-petrol variants of the model are available for an additional cash discount of Rs 30,000.

Hyundai Grand i10:

The vehicle gets a cash discount of Rs 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Hyundai Santro:

The era variant of the car is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Apart from this all the other variants of the car can be availed with an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile, the car maker is not offering any discount on Hyundai i20, Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Verna, Hyundai Tucson, and the Hyundai Kona EV.