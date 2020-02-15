Hyundai Offers Discounts of Upto Rs 1.1 Lakh on BS6-Compliant Elantra, Santro, Grand i10 Nios

Come April 1, 2020, BS6 emission norms will become mandatory in India. To cater to the mounting demand, automakers are fast producing the compliant models. Much like other automakers, Hyundai too has been introducing a number of BS6-compliant models for the last few months.

According to a report in Autocar, Hyundai is offering discounts on its BS6 compliant models of the Elantra, the Santro, the Grand i10 Nios.

Hyundai Elantra BS6

Along with a BS6-compliant engine, the executive sedan by Hyundai, the Elantra, also got an updated styling and kit. The updated Elantra now sports a new grille, reworked bonnet, modified front and rear bumpers, new headlights, LED DRLs and new tail-lights. Buyers can avail discounts and benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh on BS6 version of Hyundai Elantra.

Hyundai Santro BS6

Hyundai launched an all-new Santro in October 2018 and the car is being updated to BS6 standards. The styling and equipment remain the same. The BS6 variant of Santro is being offered at discounts and benefits of up to Rs 40,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios BS6

Considered to be the second generation of Hyundai Grand i10, the Grand i10 Nios sports an entirely different interior and exterior. Those willing to purchase the BS6-complaint 1.2-litre petrol engine can avail discounts of up to Rs 30,000.

The discounts on Hyundai BS6-compliant vehicles vary from city to city.

