Hyundai Offers Discounts of Upto Rs 2.65 Lakh on Tucson, Grand i10, Verna and Others

Low demand has been weighing on the Indian automobile sector for the last few months. The sector has been witnessing a slowdown, however, there was a bit of revival in demand in the month of October due to festive season, and automobile manufacturers are hoping it to be favourable in the month of November too. According to a report, Hyundai dealers are offering discounts and benefits on the Tucson, the Elantra, the Grand i10, the Verna, the i20, the Santro and the i20 Active.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson buyers in the month of November can avail benefits of up to Rs 2.65 lakh on the existing model. Along with the cash discount, car dealers are also providing an exchange bonus and corporate benefits. The SUV boasts of its comfort and space and comes powered with a pair of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. Both, the variants can be availed with the options of a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Elantra pre-facelift models are being offered by dealers at a discount of up to Rs 2.4 lakh. The sedan competes with Toyota Corolla Altis, Honda Civic and the Skoda Octavia in the market.

Hyundai Grand i10

Buyers looking to purchase Hyundai Grand i10 this November can avail a discount of Rs 85,000 that also includes exchange bonus, cash and corporate discounts.

Hyundai Verna

The Verna is Hyundai’s contender against the venerable Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in our market. It's available with 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol engines as well as similar-capacity diesel units and gets a manual transmission as standard. An automatic gearbox can also be opted for on the higher-capacity petrol and diesel motors. Since the new heavily facelifted model is headed for our shores next year, the existing model is being offered with overall benefits of up to Rs 80,000. Hyundai Verna can be availed at a discount of up to Rs 80,000. The sedan can be bought in petrol and diesel with 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre engine capacity. Both, petrol and diesel sport similar engine capacities.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai Elite i20 is being offered at a discount of up to Rs 80,000 on the higher-spec Sportz+ and Asta(O) trims. The lower Era and Magna+ variants are available at a discount worth Rs 50,000.

Hyundai Santro

Customers who are planning to buy the Santro in November can get benefits of up to Rs 70,000 that includes cash and corporate discounts, along with an exchange bonus.

Hyundai i20 Active

Hyundai dealers are offering benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 on the i20 Active in the month of November.

