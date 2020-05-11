Hyundai Offers Discounts up to Rs 1 Lakh For Coronavirus Warriors on Cars like i20, Grand i10 & More

Auto major Hyundai has been giving out various offers to its customers since last month. With their ‘Click to buy’ online sales platform, Hyundai has been trying to ensure home-delivery options with minimal physical contact.



This month, the South Korean auto giant has come with a slew of offers for specific customers. This includes those working in the medical profession, chartered accountants, teachers and other corporate workers.

Here are the BS6-compliant sedans and hatchbacks one can aim to buy using the offers:

Hyundai Elite i20

The hatchback recently upgraded to the Bharat Stage 6 norms specified by the government. The company has levied an offer of up to Rs 38,000 on the i20.



Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

It has both BS6-compliant petrol and diesel variants. The new generation Grand i10 is competing with Maruti Swift and Ford Figo. There is a discount of up to Rs 28,000 on the car.

Hyundai Grand i10

The 2013 hatchback has seen an upgrade with a BS6 facelift. People can avail discounts up to Rs 48,000 on the 1.2-litre petrol-only model.

Hyundai Elantra

For the month of May, buyers will get to buy the premium sedan with discounts up to Rs 1.03 lakh. The BS6-compliant 2-litre petrol engine is a major rival of the Skoda Octavia and Honda Civic.

Hyundai Santro

Rival to Maruti Celerio and Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro comes with a 1.1-litre petrol engine. The hatchback can be accessed at a discount of up to Rs 43,000 this month.

