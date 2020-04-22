Hyundai Partners with Air Liquide Medical Systems to Produce Ventilators for COVID-19 Patients

Hyundai Motor India (HMI) has entered into a partnership with Air Liquide Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd. (ALMS) a Manufacturer of ICU Ventilators, to augment the production and supply of Ventilators in Tamil Nadu and other states. With this partnership, HMI and ALMS aim to achieve a target of 1000 ventilators in Phase 1 of production and to scale up subsequently.

Ventilators are medical devices used by healthcare professionals that take over the work of breathing from a patient who is unable to breathe on their own by delivering air with high concentration of oxygen to their lungs. For patients severely affected by COVID-19, ventilators are critical to ensure continuous oxygen is supplied to overcome respiratory insufficiency.

Commenting on this arrangement with Air Liquide Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd. , Mr. SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Ventilators and other respiratory aids are critical devices in the fight against COVID-19 and to this end, Hyundai & Air Liquide Medical Systems are working together to ensure a steady supply of Ventilators in India. As a Socially Responsible and Caring Brand, Hyundai is committed to serving society in every way and will continue to support the Government in India’s war against COVID-19.”

Commenting on the Partnership, Mr. Anil Kumar, MD, Air Liquide Medical Systems, India, said, “As a company that engages in supporting the healthcare professionals and systems worldwide, we have initiated a prompt response towards the fight against COVID-19 in support of the Government of India. We are confident that this collaboration with Hyundai Motor India will bring about a positive shift in this battle. We are one of the very few Global companies with a dedicated R&D to manufacture Ventilators in India. Air Liquide Medical Systems is employing all the resources available to manufacture innovative, easy-to use and high-performing ventilators and will hold the reins to deliver quality service across the country during this time of need, and to spearhead the Make in India initiative.”

