Hyundai Pony EV Concept Showcased in Busan, Gives Retro Sedan an 'Electric' Touch

The South Korean automobile giant Hyundai celebrated its history last year by showcasing its legacy models -Galloper and Pony — during the Hyundai heritage week. This year, the company has gone a step beyond by demonstrating a concept EV inspired by the Pony.

The Pony was Hyundai's first mass-produced vehicle and the concept EV, which was demonstrated in a design exhibition ''Reflections in Motion'' organised by Hyundai Motorstudio Busan, was a move to celebrate the success of the car. The images of the concept EV were uploaded on Instagram by Yang Gu-rum, one of the designers of Hyundai.

While the model leaves an impression of a new Pony-inspired car similar to the Hyundai 45 concept, the vehicle, in reality, is the company's first-generation car that has been dismantled and rebuilt along with a modern makeover.

The vehicle sports an EV powertrain, though more details about the power generation are not known. The car, as appearing in the pictures, features contemporary front and backlighting. The round headlights offer it a retro look. The taillights come in half-square shapes similar to the Ioniq 5 model.

The instrument panel of the Pony based EV concept car furnishes an impression of '70s styling, while the fender-mounted mirrors on the vehicle are enabled with a camera. Overall, the model is a perfect amalgamation of retro design and modern technology.

If you plan to bring one of these to your home, then unfortunately it's just a concept of demonstration and will not hit the production line. The sole purpose of this vehicle is to create a distinctive impression among the visitors of the exhibit. Hyundai Motorstudio, where the model is kept for display, is located in the second largest city of South Korea, Busan, and one can catch a glimpse of it till June this year.

