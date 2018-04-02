English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyundai Posts Highest Financial Year 2017-18 Domestic Sales with 5.2 % Growth

For the month of March 2018, Hyundai registered domestic sales of 48,009 units and exports of 12,498 units with cumulative sales of 60,507 units.

News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2018, 11:24 AM IST
New 2017 Hyundai Verna. Image used for representative purpose only. (Image: Hyundai India)
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has achieved highest Financial Year domestic sales of 5,36,241 units compared to 5,09,707 units in 2016-17 registering a growth of 5.2 %. For the month of March 2018, Hyundai registered domestic sales of 48,009 units and exports of 12,498 units with cumulative sales of 60,507 units.

Commenting on the financial year closing, Mr. YK Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "With strong commitment to add Brilliant Moments to the lives of our customers through our Modern Premium product offerings and Next Level Customer Service Experience, have closed the financial year 2017-18 on a positive note with a growth of 5.2% and highest domestic volume of 5,36,241 units meeting our customer aspirations."

Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
