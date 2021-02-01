Hyundai Records 24 Percent YoY Domestic Growth in Sales at 52,005 Units in January, 2021

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, country’s First Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and largest exporter since inception, registered domestic sales of 52 005 Units and export of 8 100 units with cumulative sales of 60 105 units for the month of January 2021.

Commenting on the January 2021 sales performance, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, “HMIL has made a strong beginning to the CY21 by registering a high double digit growth in the month of January. The growth momentum has been achieved on account of great customer pull for our most innovative recently launched products like the All New CRETA, New VERNA and the all-new i20 showcasing brand supremacy in their respective segments. We are happy to see that the Hyundai Brand in India has become a strong expression of world class technology and services thereby redefining the driving and ownership experience for our beloved customers. We stand committed to further strengthen India’s economy and society as a responsible corporate citizen.”

Through 2020, the Creta and Venue clocked sales of a total 1,80,237 units at 25.49 percent market share. Kia Sonet and Seltos sales totalled 1,35,295 units in 2020 at 19.13 percent market share. Together, this is no ordinary feat. And with growth projections for UV segments, the approach is one that’s going to be difficult to beat.