Hyundai Records Highest-Ever Monthly Domestic Sales in October, Sells 56,605 Units

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday said it recorded its highest-ever monthly domestic sales in October at 56,605 units amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It reported a 13.2 per cent growth in its domestic sales compared to 50,010 units sold during October 2019, the company said in a statement. The rise in demand comes on the back of the festive season.

Its exports, however, fell by 10.1 per cent to 12,230 units in october. Its sales stood at 68,835 units, 8.2 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis.

On the sales performance in October, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), HMIL, said,"With the advent of the festive season, Hyundai shares the spirit of happiness and celebration with our customers through our super performer brands -- the all new CRETA, VERNA, VENUE, AURA and NIOS, achieving landmark sales of 56,605 units in October 2020 with a growth of 13.2 per cent compared to October 2019."

He noted that the October sales performance set a positive tone for overall business environment. The company is currently gearing up for the launch of the new i20. It opened the bookings for the car at Rs 21,000 which will be launched on November 5 during the festive season. The new hatchback was supposed to be globally unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March this year, however, due to COVID-19, the show never happened.

(With input from agencies)