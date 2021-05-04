Hyundai Records Total Sale of 59,203 Units in March Amidst Second wave of Covid-19

Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India’s cumulative sales during April stood at 59,203 units. Accordingly, the company sold 49,002 units in the domestic market during the month under review. It shipped out 10,201 units to foreign countries last month.

“While our efforts presently focus primarily on supporting the lives and livelihood of people, we have also received positive sales results in April 2021," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India.

In its most recent development, the company has delayed the launch of its Alcazar SUV, which will now be unveiled at the ending of May this year, according to autocarindia.com.The vehicle will be available in 6 and 7-seat designs and will feature a 1.5-litre diesel engine option as well as a 2.0-litre petrol engine and will give a direct competition to Mahindra’s XUV 500, Tata Safari and Hector Plus.

The Alcazar SUV by the South Korean automobile giant also features a three-row seating capacity and was scheduled for launch in April this month. Hyundai’s move to delay the launch comes in light of the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

In principle, the new Alcazar is inspired by Hyundai’s full-size SUV, Creta with both vehicles featuring a similar platform. The Alcazar however has been furnished with a longer wheelbase by Hyundai at 2760 mm to support the extra row of seats.

Hyundai has also given several styling modifications to help differentiate the Alcazar from the Creta. These incorporate a modified grille, a refreshed front bumper, an extended rear quarter glass, taillights featuring a wraparound design, faux exhaust tips and significantly large 18-inch alloy wheels.

