1-min read

Hyundai Registers 2,000 Bookings for Venue Compact SUV in One Day

Hyundai had opened the pre-launch bookings for the model on May 2. The company is scheduled to launch the model on May 21.

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
Hyundai Venue. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)
Hyundai Motor India said it has received 2,000 bookings of its upcoming compact SUV Venue on the first day of initiating the process. Hyundai had opened the pre-launch bookings for the model on May 2. The company is scheduled to launch the model on May 21.

"The Day-1 response is a record booking for an SUV, with an average of 84 Venue cars every hour," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) National Sales Head Vikas Jain said in a statement.

The company is receiving customer enquiries at all its touch points across the country, he added.

"Further, the notable traction in online booking is coming from semi-urban areas due to strong telecom infrastructure. This showcases emergence of new era of connected-mobility solutions and acceptance of technology in day-to-day life," Jain said.

The Venue will be the first Hyundai India model to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and power packed advanced DCT technology in addition to the proven 6 MT and 5 MT transmissions.

The 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol Engine will also debut with the Hyundai VENUE along with the 1.2 l Kappa Petrol and 1.4 l U2 CRDi Diesel Engine.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
