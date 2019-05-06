English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyundai Registers 2,000 Bookings for Venue Compact SUV in One Day
Hyundai had opened the pre-launch bookings for the model on May 2. The company is scheduled to launch the model on May 21.
Hyundai Venue. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)
Hyundai Motor India said it has received 2,000 bookings of its upcoming compact SUV Venue on the first day of initiating the process. Hyundai had opened the pre-launch bookings for the model on May 2. The company is scheduled to launch the model on May 21.
"The Day-1 response is a record booking for an SUV, with an average of 84 Venue cars every hour," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) National Sales Head Vikas Jain said in a statement.
The company is receiving customer enquiries at all its touch points across the country, he added.
"Further, the notable traction in online booking is coming from semi-urban areas due to strong telecom infrastructure. This showcases emergence of new era of connected-mobility solutions and acceptance of technology in day-to-day life," Jain said.
The Venue will be the first Hyundai India model to offer in-house developed 7-Speed and power packed advanced DCT technology in addition to the proven 6 MT and 5 MT transmissions.
The 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol Engine will also debut with the Hyundai VENUE along with the 1.2 l Kappa Petrol and 1.4 l U2 CRDi Diesel Engine.
