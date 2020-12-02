Hyundai Registers 9.4 Percent Growth in Domestic Sales, Retails 48,800 Units in November 2020

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. recorded the highest ever November Month Domestic sales of 48,800 units and exports of 10,400 units with cumulative sales of 59,200 units for November 2020. Hyundai retailed 44,600 units in November last year, meaning the South Korean automaker registered 9.4 percent growth. The exports, on the other hand, suffered a whopping 34.6 percent decline. Hyundai exported 15,900 units last year same period. In overall sales, Hyundai recorded 2.1 percent decline.

Commenting on the strong November sales performance, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, “Building on the strong sales momentum that was driven by festive demand this year, Hyundai Motor India continues to build high customer excitement through a line-up of technologically advanced and futuristic products such as the all-new i20, CRETA, VERNA, VENUE, AURA and GRAND i10 NIOS. As the smart Indian customer continues to make smart mobility choices, the recently introduced all-new i20 has helped carry forward the festive momentum even in the post Diwali period for HMIL and facilitated a sales growth of 9.4 % in November 2020 over same period last year. We will continue our efforts towards driving customer delight through our innovative solutions along with most loved products thereby positively contributing towards the sustained growth of the Indian Industry and economy, while benefiting societies and multiple stake holders.”

Speaking vehicle wise, Hyundai Creta remained the best-sold mid-SUV in India, while cars like Grand i10 Nios and Venue continue to perform well in their respective segments.

Hyundai recently launched the all-new i20 in India with many segment-first features, a turbo 1.0-litre engine and other design changes.