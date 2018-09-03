English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total105/105
BJP28
INC32
JDS12
OTH33
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC0
JDS0
OTH2
City Council
total29/29
BJP9
INC5
JDS2
OTH13
Town Council
total53/53
BJP11
INC20
JDS8
OTH14
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP7
INC7
JDS2
OTH4
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Hyundai Registers Growth of 3.4 Percent in August 2018 Sales
Hyundai had sold 59,905 units in August 2017 compared to this year's 61,912 units.
Photo for representation only. (Image: Hyundai)
Loading...
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) reported a 3.4 per cent increase in total sales at 61,912 units in August. HMIL National Sales Head Vikas Jain said, "Hyundai continues to register strong growth in export markets with 25.8 per cent and a total volume of 61,912 units and overall 3.4 per cent on the strong performance of Grand i10, New Elite i20 and New 2018 Creta - Each continuing to cross over 10,000 sales mark consistently".
Its domestic sales fell by 2.8 per cent at 45,801 units in August as against 47,103 in August 2017. HMIL's exports jumped 25.8 per cent to 16,111 units as against 12,802 units in August last year. The company had sold 59,905 units in August 2017, HMIL said in a statement.
Hyundai is set to reveal the AH2’s official name on October 9, with the naming contest ending on September 25, 2018. However, a recent report suggests that Hyundai will officially launch the Santro in India on 23rd October, 2018, during the festive season. Also, Hyundai will reveal the car to the media on 4th October 2018.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
