Hyundai Reports 10 Per Cent Sales Decline in February

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday reported a 10.3 percent decline in total sales at 48,910 units in February. The company had sold 54,518 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement. Domestic sales were down 7.2 percent to 40,010 units as against 43,110units in February 2019, it added. The company's exports declined 22 percent to 8,900 units as compared with 11,408 units a year ago.

Hyundai Motor India reported a marginal increase in domestic sales at 45,803 units in January. It had sold 45,508 units in the year-ago period. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) however reported a 9.14 percent dip in domestic sales last month when it sold 11,221 units as compared with 12,351 units in January 2018.

"With the closure of special offers/year-end schemes, the buying sentiment has witnessed a dip this month. The tightening of vehicle financing availability has also added to the challenges in the market," TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said. Niche bike maker Royal Enfield reported a 7 percent dip in domestic sales at 70,872 units last month. It had dispatched 76,205 units in January 2018.

