Hyundai Reveals Design of the HDC-6 Neptune Hydrogen Fuell-Cell Semi-Truck

Hyundai has revealed the Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune semi-truck, prompting the possibility of hydrogen fuel-cell commercial trucks in the future. With its streamlined and Art Deco designs, Hyundai says it looked to the earlier days, specifically the 1930s, for taking cues for the design of the new car. It is clearly seen in the shape of the truck and trailer which is round and has slatted grille and panels along its side. According to a report, the Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune is seen with the blue and grey paint scheme, and is powered with aerodynamic wheel covers as well as has black glass fittings all around.

The Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune tractor unit looks quite similar to the titular mechanical constable's helmet or the dangerous ED-209 robot from RoboCop, the report said. The company has just revealed the styling of HDC-6 Neptune and there has been no word about range, power, powertrain placement and other important aspects of the heavy vehicle. According to the report, Hyundai has just mentioned that HDC-6 Neptune has better range and faster refuelling than, presumably, fully electric vehicles. It is also likely to have significant cooling needs, necessitating the large front grille.

According to the report, the carmakers along with H2 Energy aim at selling 1,600 fuel-cell commercial trucks in Switzerland between 2019 and 2023. The company has further stated that it will work with Cummins on fuel-cell and electric powertrains for commercial use.

