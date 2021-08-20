Hyundai Reveals Genesis GV60 Electric SUV Crossover, Based on E-GMP Modular Platform

Ahead of its official debut later this year, the luxury vehicle arm of Hyundai Motors, Genesis, has revealed the design of its first electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) – the GV60 –on Thursday. The South Korean automaker’s Genesis brand has established itself as a bona fide luxury offering by launching models that don't share much with other Hyundai models. But, the new GV60 electric car is a departure from that, as it is based on the same Global-Electric Modular Platform (E-GMP) used for Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 electric vehicles (EV).

According to the information shared on their official website, the GV60 is Genesis' third SUV, following the GV80 and GV70 models. However, it will be placed below the GV70 and GV80 in the Genesis SUV line-up and will be the second EV, following the electric version of the G80 sedan.

The company hasn’t revealed specifics like price, performance, and range. However, based on these first official images, the GV60’s proportions should be roughly the same size as the Ioniq 5 and EV6. For a fastback-style rear with a fixed spoiler, the car has a long clamshell hood. It is accompanied by a low ride height that makes the new car look more like a tall hatchback than a crossover.

Because of its shared architecture, the GV60 features similar headlight and taillight designs as other Genesis models, but features a revamped version of the company's logo. The insides feature a distinctive blue leather upholstery, which gives an upscale look than those of the Ioniq 5 and EV6's cabins. The interiors also feature a dual-screen digital display that dominates the dashboard, while a large centre console accommodates both the vehicle's main controls and storage space.

The mechanical details for the GV60 are not yet released, but since it shares its platform with the Ioniq 5 and EV6, we can assume it will be using the same electric powertrain. Both models offer multiple motor and battery configurations, which range from less formidable rear-wheel drive (RWD) single-motor versions to the 576-hp all-wheel drive (AWD) dual-motor in the EV6. However, due to its luxury tag, it is safe to assume the GV60 may come with a more powerful AWD dual-motor setup and a larger battery.

