Hyundai Reveals New Creta Diamond Concept at the Sao Paulo Motor Show 2018

Hyundai Creta Diamond Concept Cabin. (Source)

Hyundai Creta is a popular product not only in India, but across various developing markets, including that of Brazil. At the ongoing Sao Paulo Motor Show 2018, Hyundai has taken the wraps off the Creta Diamond concept, the one company teased a few days ago. The 5-seater compact SUV has been conceptualized and prepared by the Hyundai Brazil and is based on the top-spec Hyundai Creta Prestige variant.The Hyundai Creta Diamond Concept was showcased in a unique "Deep Dive blue" exterior color and has features like a panoramic sunroof, premium quilted leather seats with dual-tone caramel and ivory leather along with a dashboard having a dual tone layout with white shade at the bottom including the steering wheel and gear knob.The Hyundai Creta Diamond concept also gets a 7-inch touchscreen system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android auto and dual 10-inch screens for the second row passengers. The Hyundai Creta sold in South American markets does not get a diesel option and is only available with flex-fuel engines.Flex-fuel engines are designed to run on more than one fuel, usually, petrol engines blended with a mix a ethanol. In India, the Creta comes with two options for diesel engines which are 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre units along with a 1.6-litre petrol engine.