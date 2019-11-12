Hyundai Reveals the Name of New Sedan, To Be Called ‘Aura’
Hyundai had recently launched the new 2019 Elantra which became the first connected car in the premium sedan segment with the Hyundai Blue Link technology.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd unveiled the name of its upcoming new sedan, the Hyundai ‘AURA’. The name, as per Hyundai, is inspired by the ‘Vibrance of Positivity’ and ‘Spirit to Go the Distance’. Hyundai, says, the ‘AURA’ sedan has been crafted for the Indian customers and will blend comfort, safety, style and technology.
Hyundai had recently launched the new 2019 Elantra at Rs 15.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the new Bluelink in the car, the Elantra became the first connected car in the premium sedan segment.
The new Elantra is India’s first Connected Sedan with the - ‘Hyundai Blue Link’ which has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform from Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Company – Sound Hound. The 2019 Elantra is equipped with 34 features including 10 exclusive India specific features which are classified under 7 services in the form of Safety, Security, Remote Operations, Vehicle Relationship Management, Geographic Information Services, Alert Services and Voice Recognition. The Blue Link services will be complimentary for the first 3 years and post which customers can further renew the services.
