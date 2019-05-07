Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hyundai Rolls Out The World's First 'Made In India' Venue

The Hyundai Mega Manufacturing Plant with its Manufacturing 4.0 production will manufacture the Venue.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 9:40 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hyundai Rolls Out The World's First 'Made In India' Venue
The Hyundai Mega Manufacturing Plant with its Manufacturing 4.0 production will manufacture the Venue.
Loading...
Hyundai Motor India Ltd., on the occasion of 23rd foundation day, rolled out the World's First – 'Made in India' Hyundai Venue.  With the Hyundai Venue, HMIL enters the most popular and fast-growing segment of compact SUV in India.

Commenting on the first production roll-out, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “This is a proud moment for us at Hyundai. On this day 23 years ago, Hyundai entered India with a promise to make cars that will set new benchmarks in the industry. And today we are set to create history again with the Global First – roll out of Venue, which will usher the future of connected mobility in India”.

“Our future-ready plant is excellently equipped with smart engineering technology to create a Game Changer SUV, the Hyundai Venue for our customers. The Venue, with its striking looks and connected technology, will definitely appeal to the new generation customers eagerly waiting for a product that mirrors their lifestyle and aspiration to lead a Happy Life”, he added.

The Hyundai Mega Manufacturing Plant with its Manufacturing 4.0 production equipped with over 590 - Generation 4 Robots, Quality and Testing Capabilities along with Flexible Engine Plants are completely equipped for the mass production of Venue.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram