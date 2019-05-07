Hyundai Rolls Out The World's First 'Made In India' Venue

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., on the occasion of 23foundation day, rolled out the World's First – 'Made in India' Hyundai Venue. With the Hyundai Venue, HMIL enters the most popular and fast-growing segment of compact SUV in India.Commenting on the first production roll-out, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “This is a proud moment for us at Hyundai. On this day 23 years ago, Hyundai entered India with a promise to make cars that will set new benchmarks in the industry. And today we are set to create history again with the Global First – roll out of Venue, which will usher the future of connected mobility in India”.“Our future-ready plant is excellently equipped with smart engineering technology to create a Game Changer SUV, the Hyundai Venue for our customers. The Venue, with its striking looks and connected technology, will definitely appeal to the new generation customers eagerly waiting for a product that mirrors their lifestyle and aspiration to lead a Happy Life”, he added.The Hyundai Mega Manufacturing Plant with its Manufacturing 4.0 production equipped with over 590 - Generation 4 Robots, Quality and Testing Capabilities along with Flexible Engine Plants are completely equipped for the mass production of Venue.