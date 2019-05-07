English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyundai Rolls Out The World's First 'Made In India' Venue
The Hyundai Mega Manufacturing Plant with its Manufacturing 4.0 production will manufacture the Venue.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd., on the occasion of 23rd foundation day, rolled out the World's First – 'Made in India' Hyundai Venue. With the Hyundai Venue, HMIL enters the most popular and fast-growing segment of compact SUV in India.
Commenting on the first production roll-out, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “This is a proud moment for us at Hyundai. On this day 23 years ago, Hyundai entered India with a promise to make cars that will set new benchmarks in the industry. And today we are set to create history again with the Global First – roll out of Venue, which will usher the future of connected mobility in India”.
“Our future-ready plant is excellently equipped with smart engineering technology to create a Game Changer SUV, the Hyundai Venue for our customers. The Venue, with its striking looks and connected technology, will definitely appeal to the new generation customers eagerly waiting for a product that mirrors their lifestyle and aspiration to lead a Happy Life”, he added.
The Hyundai Mega Manufacturing Plant with its Manufacturing 4.0 production equipped with over 590 - Generation 4 Robots, Quality and Testing Capabilities along with Flexible Engine Plants are completely equipped for the mass production of Venue.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
