Hyundai Santa Cruz Pick-up Truck Teased Ahead of Global Debut on April 15

Popular car maker Hyundai has released teaser images of its much awaited offering, the Santa Cruz. The Korean car making brand had first introduced the concept of this car back in 2015. It is obvious that six years later, the car is much more than the concept back then. The powerful four-wheeler is soon going to be launched globally. One of the many things that has car enthusiasts excited is the fact that the brand is putting this car in a category of its own. Hyundai says that the car “shatters both SUV and truck segments, creating an entirely new vehicle category.”

From the teaser images one can see that the car has a very stylish and swanky look. From the looks, it seems to be a compact vehicle with intricate grille and light modules in the front. SANTA CRUZ’ lettering on the tailgate can be easily spotted at the back along with hammer-shaped LED tail lights.

According to a report published in IndianAutosBlog, the car will be a unibody construction. From what is known the Santa Cruz will be offered in a practical crew cab configuration. The bed of the vehicle is in proportion with its size and as a result is on the smaller side.

Till now not a lot is known in terms of technical specification. But, since the Korean carmaker has promised ""powerful and efficient powertrain options, a flexible open bed for gear, cutting-edge connectivity and a highly manoeuvrable all-wheel drive platform”, it is likely that it may come equipped with 2.5L petrol and 1.6L turbo-petrol engines.

This latest offering of Hyundai has been designed in North America and is also going to be manufactured at Hyundai's plant in Alabama, North America. The powerful four-wheeler is going to make its official debut on April 15. As of now there is no detail about the vehicle's launch in India.