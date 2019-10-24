Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs 5.17 Lakh, Gets Grand i10 Nios Touch

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has introduced the Santro Anniversary Edition to celebrate the 1st anniversary of the hatchback. The Anniversary Edition will be a limited edition based on two variants – Sportz MT and AMT, in – Aqua Teal and Polar White colours. The price of Sportz MT (Anniversary Edition) variant is Rs 5,16,890 and Sportz AMT (Anniversary Edition) variant is Rs 5,74,890 (all prices ex- Showroom Delhi).

Commenting on the launch of the Special Anniversary Edition of the New SANTRO, Mr. Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “To celebrate the First Anniversary of SANTRO, we are glad to announce the Anniversary Edition of SANTRO with various new features further enhancing customer experience and happiness. The Anniversary edition will entice our customers and continue to strengthen SANTRO’s legacy on the pillars of Global Technology, Stylish Design and World Class Features."

The Anniversary Edition will have additional features and upgrades as compared to the Santro like the Gun Metal Grey Wheel Cover, Sporty Black Painted Door Handles, Black Painted ORVM on the outside. Inside changes will be Black interiors with Aqua teal inserts, Front Side AC Vents with Aqua Teal Inserts and New Seat Fabric.

The SANTRO Anniversary Edition will also entail newly developed accessories such as Glossy Black Roof Rails, Anniversary Edition Emblem, Rear Chrome Garnish and Body Side Moulding.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.