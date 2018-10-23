English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyundai Santro Launch Live: Price, Features, Details and More

News18.com | October 23, 2018, 1:16 PM IST
The Hyundai Santro is set to re-enter the Indian market today in the form of the all-new 2018 Hyundai Santro. The car has officially been revealed by the company and the bookings for the new car also began a couple of weeks back. The car has already been spotted several times on the road during the pre-testing phase ahead of launch. Also, the prices of the new car were leaked online a week before the launch. As per the temporary price list leaked online, the prices of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro stars from Rs 3.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The leaked list also shows that the new Santro will be available in 9 different configurations. The all-new Santro is built on the new platform along with the application of 63% Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) + High Strength Steel (HSS), helping to achieve prominent Static & Dynamic Airbag provides uncompromised safety. Launched in India in 1998, the Hyundai Santro has completed 20 years journey in India. In a strategy to push the Hyundai i10 and Hyundai Eon sales and growing emission norms, Hyundai pulled the plug from one of the most popular car in 2014. Targeting about 8,000-9,000 units per month domestic sales of its new Santro car model, Hyundai Motor India is planning to ship out about 20,000-30,000 units per year. The details of the car have officially been revealed by the company but the prices are yet to be announced. Keep watching this space for more updates.


Oct 23, 2018 12:44 pm (IST)

Here are the prices of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback.

Oct 23, 2018 12:32 pm (IST)

Mr. Shah Rukh Khan has been associated with the Hyundai brand from the past 20 years.

Oct 23, 2018 12:27 pm (IST)

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Y K Koo, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd at the launch of new 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback.

Oct 23, 2018 12:24 pm (IST)

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback gets a tall-boy stance.

Oct 23, 2018 12:18 pm (IST)

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro will be available in 7 exterior colour options.

Oct 23, 2018 12:17 pm (IST)

Here is the new 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback.

Oct 23, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)

The new Santro will come with 3 Years/100,000 kms warranty and 3 Years Road Side Assistance (Best in Segment).

Oct 23, 2018 12:11 pm (IST)

Driver airbag and ABS with EBD are standard in the all-new Santro. Hyundai is also offering dual airbags as option and impact sensing Auto Door Unlock.

Oct 23, 2018 12:10 pm (IST)
Oct 23, 2018 12:09 pm (IST)

When it comes to the engine, the all-new Santro is equipped with the 4-cylinder 1.1-litre petrol motor. The all-new Santro will be the first Hyundai model to offer in-house developed Smart Auto AMT Technology and will have a factory fitted CNG option as well.

Oct 23, 2018 12:08 pm (IST)

The all-new Santro will come packed with new age technology including segment-first like 17.64 cm (6.94-inch) touchscreen audio video system.

Oct 23, 2018 12:05 pm (IST)

The new Santro will have 1st in segment features like touch screen info system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, rear AC vents, parking camera and more.

Oct 23, 2018 12:04 pm (IST)

Inside the cabin, the new 2018 Hyundai Santro gets a dual-tone beige-black interiors.

Oct 23, 2018 12:02 pm (IST)

At the back, the new Hyundai Santro gets a wide tailgate with small tail lights. It also gets a large rear windshield along with a rear wiper.

Oct 23, 2018 11:59 am (IST)

Mr. Amit Dhaundiyal, GM, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. takes the stage at the launch of new Hyundai Santro.

Oct 23, 2018 11:57 am (IST)

The new Santro gets sharply cut headlamps and Hyundai’s new cascading grille at the front. The front grille gets a chrome outline and the foglamps get a blacked-out casing.

Oct 23, 2018 11:56 am (IST)

Here is how the new 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback looks from the back.

Oct 23, 2018 11:52 am (IST)

Mr. S.Y Lee - the man behind the design of the new 2018 Santro takes the stage.

Oct 23, 2018 11:50 am (IST)
Oct 23, 2018 11:49 am (IST)

Here are the official power and mileage figures of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback.

Oct 23, 2018 11:44 am (IST)
Oct 23, 2018 11:43 am (IST)
Oct 23, 2018 11:42 am (IST)

"The company has already received 23,500 bookings for the new Hyundai Santro before the launch." - Mr. Y K Koo, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Oct 23, 2018 11:40 am (IST)
Oct 23, 2018 11:38 am (IST)

Mr. Y k Koo, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. takes the stage at the launch of new Hyundai Santro.

Oct 23, 2018 11:33 am (IST)
Oct 23, 2018 11:22 am (IST)

In order to play in the two segments, the company has reduced the height of the new Santro to 1,560 mm and extended its length to 3,610 mm. The old Santro stood 1,590 mm tall and had a length of 3,565 mm.

Oct 23, 2018 11:14 am (IST)

Hyundai Santro will also be made in Vietnam where Hyundai Motor has a joint venture for the domestic market there. The company hopes to sell about 550,000 units in the domestic market and export about 160,000 units in 2018.

Oct 23, 2018 11:10 am (IST)

As per Hyundai, India will be the hub for company's small cars and Santro will be shipped out from January 2019 onwards to North America, Middle East, South Africa and other markets.

All-new Hyundai Santro unveiled in India. (Image: Hyundai)

