Hyundai Santro Launch Live: Price, Features, Details and More

Read More

The Hyundai Santro is set to re-enter the Indian market today in the form of the all-new 2018 Hyundai Santro. The car has officially been revealed by the company and the bookings for the new car also began a couple of weeks back. The car has already been spotted several times on the road during the pre-testing phase ahead of launch. Also, the prices of the new car were leaked online a week before the launch. As per the temporary price list leaked online, the prices of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro stars from Rs 3.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The leaked list also shows that the new Santro will be available in 9 different configurations. The all-new Santro is built on the new platform along with the application of 63% Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) + High Strength Steel (HSS), helping to achieve prominent Static & Dynamic Airbag provides uncompromised safety. Launched in India in 1998, the Hyundai Santro has completed 20 years journey in India. In a strategy to push the Hyundai i10 and Hyundai Eon sales and growing emission norms, Hyundai pulled the plug from one of the most popular car in 2014. Targeting about 8,000-9,000 units per month domestic sales of its new Santro car model, Hyundai Motor India is planning to ship out about 20,000-30,000 units per year. The details of the car have officially been revealed by the company but the prices are yet to be announced. Keep watching this space for more updates.