Hyundai Santro Launch Live: Price, Features, Details and More

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro will be available in 7 exterior colour options.
There are 7 color options to choose from, with dual shade cabin in the @HyundaiIndia #AllNewSANTRO pic.twitter.com/B2jfBj1ux4— News18 Auto (@News_Cars18) October 23, 2018
Driver airbag and ABS with EBD are standard in the all-new Santro. Hyundai is also offering dual airbags as option and impact sensing Auto Door Unlock.
Driver airbag and ABS with EBD are standard in the #AllNewSANTRO. @HyundaiIndia is also offering dual airbags as option and impact sensing Auto Door Unlock pic.twitter.com/GUf867WNzK— News18 Auto (@News_Cars18) October 23, 2018
The #AllNewSANTRO will be offered with a 1.1 ltr petrol engine producing 69 bhp of power & 20.3 kmpl mileage. There's also a CNG variant on offer with 30.5 kmpl mileage. @HyundaiIndia is also offering a Smart AMT in the hatchback pic.twitter.com/E3wlfIdK7M— News18 Auto (@News_Cars18) October 23, 2018
The new Santro will have 1st in segment features like touch screen info system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, rear AC vents, parking camera and more.
The #AllNewSANTRO will have 1st in segment features like touch screen info system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, rear AC vents, parking camera and more @HyundaiIndia pic.twitter.com/gsFnb8xEvL— News18 Auto (@News_Cars18) October 23, 2018
More than 1.32 million #Santro were sold in 16 years. 4 years later, @HyundaiIndia is reintroducing the #AllNewSANTRO pic.twitter.com/iy2OVpU7di— News18 Auto (@News_Cars18) October 23, 2018
More than 23500 pre bookings received for the @HyundaiIndia #AllNewSANTRO within 13 days, that too only through online platform. Dealers will start accepting bookings from today - Y K Koo, Head, #HyundaiIndia pic.twitter.com/tXs5MMeREw— News18 Auto (@News_Cars18) October 23, 2018
The @HyundaiIndia #AllNewSantro will have a completely new design, giving it a more premium look. There are many segment first features and design elements. pic.twitter.com/zB4iTCYOz7— News18 Auto (@News_Cars18) October 23, 2018
1st Santro was launched in 1998, pushing @HyundaiIndia to become 2nd largest passenger car brand in India. 20 years later, #AllNewSANTRO will be relaunched as the brand's offering in family compact hatchback segment. pic.twitter.com/B0tFdRbp5N— News18 Auto (@News_Cars18) October 23, 2018
The stage is set for the launch of the @HyundaiIndia #AllNewSANTRO Stay tuned for the live updates from the event and follow our live blog here for more details - https://t.co/RIiURwfSHX pic.twitter.com/7U1vNSG5nS— News18 Auto (@News_Cars18) October 23, 2018
All-new Hyundai Santro unveiled in India. (Image: Hyundai)
