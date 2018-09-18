English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyundai Santro Name to Make a Comeback, Gets More Than 2 Lakh Votes in Naming Campaign
Santro leads Hyundai's naming campaign with just over 2 lakh votes. The South Korean automaker has received over 4 lakh votes in total.
2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Compact Hatchback. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Hyundai, the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the largest exporter since inception has announced the interim result of the Mega Naming Campaign – ‘Naamkaran’ for the much-awaited car code-named AH2. Leading the competition is the name Santro which has received 201,568 votes followed by i5, Splash and Saneon as name suggestions for upcoming Hyundai car. The global debut of the Hyundai's new car is scheduled for October 23, 2018.
The Great Indian Naming Campaign – ‘Naamkaran’ began on August 16, 2018 and will conclude on September 25, 2018. The participants are suggesting names for their favourite car through Hyundai's official website for the competition along with WhatsApp & SMS. The lucky winner would win the new car at the launch ceremony.
As per various reports on the internet, the car will come with either a 1.1-litre or a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. The car is also expected to get AMT. First launched in 1997, the Santro challenged the might of Maruti 800 and Tata Indica back then.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
