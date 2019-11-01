Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Hyundai Santro Receives Only Two Star Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video

The Hyundai Santro is the most accessible offering in India from Hyundai and as per the latest crash test conducted by Global NCAP, the Santro has scored a two-star safety rating.

News18.com

Updated:November 1, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hyundai Santro Receives Only Two Star Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video
The Hyundai Santro has received a two star crash test safety rating. (Photo: Global NCAP).

Global NCAP has come out with the results of the sixth round of crash testing Indian cars and one of the cars tested in this round is the Hyundai Santro which has got a two-star safety rating. As per the crash test results, the Hyundai Santro received a two-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection, both of which were scored out of a possible five-star rating.

WATCH VIDEO:

 

The Hyundai Santro is the most accessible offering from Hyundai in India and is sold in India and offers only a single driver-side airbag as standard. However, Global NCAP found the structure of the car to be “unstable” and their report even went on to say that, “It is surprising that this car is not offering 3 points belts for all occupants.”

David Ward, CEO and President of Global NCAP said, “The Indian government’s crash test standards are clearly helping to eliminate any new zero star cars from the market, and we will continue to work with them to ensure the push of regulatory requirements is complemented by the pull of consumer awareness, encouraging the demand for ever-higher levels of safety.”

Here is what Global NCAP had to say about the Hyundai Santro.

The Santro achieved two stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. The Santro offers only a driver frontal airbag as standard. Its structure was rated as unstable. Its footwell area was rated as unstable. Head and neck protection for adult occupants was good. Chest protection was weak for the driver and marginal for the passenger leading to a limitation of the SBR points achieved by this model for the driver. Child occupant protection showed poor results mainly because the manufacturers did not recommend a CRS for the test. The dynamic performance was poor as the head of the 3-year-old showed contact during the impact. There was limited protection for the 3-year-old neck while the 18-month-old received acceptable protection. The Santro offers standard driver SBR but its points were not considered for the final rating as the chest of the driver received weak protection. It is surprising that this car is not offering 3 points belts for all occupants.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram