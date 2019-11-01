Hyundai Santro Receives Only Two Star Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video

Global NCAP has come out with the results of the sixth round of crash testing Indian cars and one of the cars tested in this round is the Hyundai Santro which has got a two-star safety rating. As per the crash test results, the Hyundai Santro received a two-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection, both of which were scored out of a possible five-star rating.

The Hyundai Santro is the most accessible offering from Hyundai in India and is sold in India and offers only a single driver-side airbag as standard. However, Global NCAP found the structure of the car to be “unstable” and their report even went on to say that, “It is surprising that this car is not offering 3 points belts for all occupants.”

David Ward, CEO and President of Global NCAP said, “The Indian government’s crash test standards are clearly helping to eliminate any new zero star cars from the market, and we will continue to work with them to ensure the push of regulatory requirements is complemented by the pull of consumer awareness, encouraging the demand for ever-higher levels of safety.”

Here is what Global NCAP had to say about the Hyundai Santro.

The Santro achieved two stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. The Santro offers only a driver frontal airbag as standard. Its structure was rated as unstable. Its footwell area was rated as unstable. Head and neck protection for adult occupants was good. Chest protection was weak for the driver and marginal for the passenger leading to a limitation of the SBR points achieved by this model for the driver. Child occupant protection showed poor results mainly because the manufacturers did not recommend a CRS for the test. The dynamic performance was poor as the head of the 3-year-old showed contact during the impact. There was limited protection for the 3-year-old neck while the 18-month-old received acceptable protection. The Santro offers standard driver SBR but its points were not considered for the final rating as the chest of the driver received weak protection. It is surprising that this car is not offering 3 points belts for all occupants.

