Hyundai Santro Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison; Prices, Features And More

The Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Tata Tiago's interiors. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Tata Tiago

Recently, India’s largest car exporter, Hyundai revived its popular hatchback – the Santro. Hyundai played a disrupter in the market by launching the all-new Santro for a starting price of Rs 3.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Tiago also caters the same audience and stack up against Santro in every term. Since the launch of the new Santro, there’s a lot of confusion among the buyers to choose between the two. We analyze both the cars on different parameters and help you choose one!The all-new Santro comes with a modern design and a confident stance. The Cascade design chrome front grille offers a bold first impression. The car comes with Z-character lines that add a sharp and sleek finish to the exterior. The aesthetic appeal of the rear adds to the boldness of the overall design of the new Santro.In terms of looks, the Tiago gets ‘Tata’s’ Impact design language. There is no over the top aggression in the design approach, no overuse of chrome or body cladding. The car gets smoked 3D headlamps which carry on to the grille’s line and connects it to the bumper line. The sharp tail lamps accentuate the sporty stance of the car. It also gets a large rear windshield along with a rear wiper.When it comes to the engine, the new Santro is equipped with the 4-cylinder 1.1-litre petrol motor. The 1,086cc petrol engine produces 69ps at 5,500 rpm. The CNG version of the new Santro makes 59ps at 5,500 rpm. The engine gets both manual and automatic transmission option. The claimed mileage for the new Hyundai Santro petrol MT and AMT is 20.3 kmpl while the CNG version is 30.48 kmpl.Tiago is available in petrol and diesel variants with two engines - Revotron 1.2L (petrol engine) and Revotorq 1.05L (diesel engine), Tiago’s engines have been designed and are programmed to deliver superior fuel economy and a peppy driving experience with a segment-first feature, the Multi-drive mode – City and Eco.The new Santro comes packed with new age technology including segment-first like 17.64 cm (6.94-inch) touchscreen audio video system. The multi-media system has Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link along with supporting Voice Recognition Function & Rear Parking Camera display on screen. Furthermore, the new Santro is equipped with Hyundai’s patent ‘Eco Coating Technology’ which prevents unpleasant odour to develop in the AC evaporator by degrading the micro-organisms.Inside the cabin, there are several shades used inside the cabin – chrome, piano black, a two-tone dashboard and silver accents. Then, there’s the long list of features like electric outside rear view mirrors, cooled glovebox and rear parking sensors. The car also gets 8-speaker Harman audio system which comes with Bluetooth connectivity with steering mounted audio and phone controls.The new Santro is built on new platform along with the application of 63% Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) + High Strength Steel (HSS), helping to achieve prominent Static & Dynamic Airbag provides uncompromised safety. Additionally, standard ABS with EBD and Driver's Airbag provide safety to customers. The new Santro also gets another segment first - impact sensing auto door unlock.In terms of safety, Tata Tiago gets dual front airbags and other safety features like dual airbags, ABS, EBD and cornering stability control.We will bring out a detailed comparison between the new Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago soon. Keep checking this space.