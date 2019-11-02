Hyundai Sees Highest Sales of 2019 in October, Elite i20 the Bestselling car
In October 2019, Hyundai sold a total of 63,610 units of which over 50,000 were domestic sales.
Hyundai Elite i20. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)
The Indian automobile sector is witnessing a slowdown for the last few months due to weak demand. Amid the slowdown, there are some major automobile manufacturers who have seen marginal growth. Hyundai is one such automaker that has seen growth in the month of October. The Korean manufacturer, last month has reported the highest total sales so far in 2019.
In October 2019, Hyundai sold a total of 63,610 units of which over 50,000 were domestic sales and the car manufacturer exported over 13,000 units. The Elite i20 was the best-selling car for the automobile manufacturer in the month of October. In the festive month, Hyundai had sold 14,700 units of the Elite i20.
The Elite i20 petrol model comes with a 1.2-litre Kappa engine. The diesel variant of the Elite i20 comes equipped with 1.4-litre CRDI (Common Rail Direct Injection - that injects fuel into the cylinder of diesel engine) mill producing 89bhp and 219Nm of torque coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox.
The interior of Hyundai Elite i20 features a revamped dashboard, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, power windows and wing mirror or the mirror on sides that are electrically adjustable.
The Elite i20 comes with a three-spoke steering wheel which has audio and Bluetooth controls. The Elite i20 comes with height-adjustable driver's seat, reverse parking assist, indicator for gear shift and the rearview mirror of the vehicle is electro-chromatic.
The Hyundai Elite i20 comes with several features for customers that include front airbags, rear parking sensors and central locking among other features.
