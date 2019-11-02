Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Hyundai Sees Highest Sales of 2019 in October, Elite i20 the Bestselling car

In October 2019, Hyundai sold a total of 63,610 units of which over 50,000 were domestic sales.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 2, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hyundai Sees Highest Sales of 2019 in October, Elite i20 the Bestselling car
Hyundai Elite i20. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

The Indian automobile sector is witnessing a slowdown for the last few months due to weak demand. Amid the slowdown, there are some major automobile manufacturers who have seen marginal growth. Hyundai is one such automaker that has seen growth in the month of October. The Korean manufacturer, last month has reported the highest total sales so far in 2019.

In October 2019, Hyundai sold a total of 63,610 units of which over 50,000 were domestic sales and the car manufacturer exported over 13,000 units. The Elite i20 was the best-selling car for the automobile manufacturer in the month of October. In the festive month, Hyundai had sold 14,700 units of the Elite i20.

The Elite i20 petrol model comes with a 1.2-litre Kappa engine. The diesel variant of the Elite i20 comes equipped with 1.4-litre CRDI (Common Rail Direct Injection - that injects fuel into the cylinder of diesel engine) mill producing 89bhp and 219Nm of torque coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The interior of Hyundai Elite i20 features a revamped dashboard, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, power windows and wing mirror or the mirror on sides that are electrically adjustable.

The Elite i20 comes with a three-spoke steering wheel which has audio and Bluetooth controls. The Elite i20 comes with height-adjustable driver's seat, reverse parking assist, indicator for gear shift and the rearview mirror of the vehicle is electro-chromatic.

The Hyundai Elite i20 comes with several features for customers that include front airbags, rear parking sensors and central locking among other features.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram