Hyundai Sells 7,942 Units of Venue in September, Second-Best Selling Compact SUV in India
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza regained its lead-position in the segment after selling 10,362 last month as opposed to the 7,942 models of the Venue that were sold.
Hyundai Venue Launched in India (Image: Abhinav Jakhar/ News18)
Hyundai charmed the compact SUV segment in India with the Venue that sent ripples across the market with its competitive pricing and feature-rich package. In light of the slump faced by Maruti Suzuki in August, the Venue outsold the Vitara Brezza in August. However, turning the tables, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza regained its lead-position in the segment after selling 10,362 last month as opposed to the 7,942 models of the Venue that were sold.
The Venue currently ranks second among compact SUVs in India. The Venue entered in the hotly-contested segment with features such as Hyundai’s first-ever 1.0-litre Kappa turbocharged GDI Petrol engine mated to an in-house developed 7-speed DCT transmission, which is alongside an option of 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmission.
It was also the first model in India to feature the ‘Blue Link’ connectivity solution, with 33 connected features. It also gets live car tracking, geo-fencing and speed alerts that can all be checked via an app that connects to the SUV.
However, ahead of festive seasons, Maruti Suzuki announced heavy offers with benefits worth up to Rs 1.05 lakh on the Vitara Brezza. This was followed by the Government’s reduction of corporate tax by 10 per cent that led to a price reduction of Rs 5,000 across all models in the company’s lineup. The impressive turnaround of the Vitara Brezza could be accounted for the same.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2, Exploding Gas Cans and Ledge Grab
- New Whiskey Pods to be Enjoyed with 'No Ice, No Stir and No Glass'
- This Botnet Malware is Infecting Over 4,000 Windows PCs Every Day
- Vodafone Testing Open Cellular Radio Tech That Could Lower Cellphone Rates
- Gianluigi Buffon Compares Messi to Federer and Says Ronaldo is Like Nadal