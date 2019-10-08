Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hyundai Sells 7,942 Units of Venue in September, Second-Best Selling Compact SUV in India

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza regained its lead-position in the segment after selling 10,362 last month as opposed to the 7,942 models of the Venue that were sold.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
Hyundai Sells 7,942 Units of Venue in September, Second-Best Selling Compact SUV in India
Hyundai Venue Launched in India (Image: Abhinav Jakhar/ News18)

Hyundai charmed the compact SUV segment in India with the Venue that sent ripples across the market with its competitive pricing and feature-rich package. In light of the slump faced by Maruti Suzuki in August, the Venue outsold the Vitara Brezza in August. However, turning the tables, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza regained its lead-position in the segment after selling 10,362 last month as opposed to the 7,942 models of the Venue that were sold.

The Venue currently ranks second among compact SUVs in India. The Venue entered in the hotly-contested segment with features such as Hyundai’s first-ever 1.0-litre Kappa turbocharged GDI Petrol engine mated to an in-house developed 7-speed DCT transmission, which is alongside an option of 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmission.

It was also the first model in India to feature the ‘Blue Link’ connectivity solution, with 33 connected features. It also gets live car tracking, geo-fencing and speed alerts that can all be checked via an app that connects to the SUV.

However, ahead of festive seasons, Maruti Suzuki announced heavy offers with benefits worth up to Rs 1.05 lakh on the Vitara Brezza. This was followed by the Government’s reduction of corporate tax by 10 per cent that led to a price reduction of Rs 5,000 across all models in the company’s lineup. The impressive turnaround of the Vitara Brezza could be accounted for the same.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

