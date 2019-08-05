Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hyundai Sells Over 16,000 SUVs Including Kona in July 2019, Beats Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra

Last month, Hyundai sold a total of 16,234 units of Creta, Venue, Tucson and Kona Electric, while in comparison M&M sold 16,003 utility vehicles (UVs).

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
Image for representation.
Image for representation.
Hyundai Motor India sold over 16,200 units in the utility vehicle segment in July to take a lead over Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), which have for long dominated the vertical. Last month, Hyundai sold a total of 16,234 units of Creta, Venue, Tucson and Kona Electric, while in comparison M&M sold 16,003 utility vehicles (UVs). M&M sells seven models in the UV segment like XUV 500, Scorpio, Bolero and Thar. MSI, on the other hand, reported the sale of 15,178 units in the UV segment last month. Its UV portfolio comprises models like Ertiga, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross.

"Hyundai has a strong position in the compact SUV segment with Creta. Now with Venue, we have further consolidated our position in the UV segment," Hyundai Motor India National Head-Sales Vikas Jain said. The company's UV market share is now more than 21 per cent with the combined sales of Creta, Tucson, Venue and Kona Electric, he added. Overall, the passenger vehicle sales continued to be in the slow lane last month as well. Continuing to face rough weather, MSI, Hyundai, M&M, Honda and Toyota reported a double-digit decline in sales in July as consumer sentiment remained subdued.

