Hyundai Sells Over 16,000 SUVs Including Kona in July 2019, Beats Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra
Last month, Hyundai sold a total of 16,234 units of Creta, Venue, Tucson and Kona Electric, while in comparison M&M sold 16,003 utility vehicles (UVs).
Image for representation.
Hyundai Motor India sold over 16,200 units in the utility vehicle segment in July to take a lead over Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), which have for long dominated the vertical. Last month, Hyundai sold a total of 16,234 units of Creta, Venue, Tucson and Kona Electric, while in comparison M&M sold 16,003 utility vehicles (UVs). M&M sells seven models in the UV segment like XUV 500, Scorpio, Bolero and Thar. MSI, on the other hand, reported the sale of 15,178 units in the UV segment last month. Its UV portfolio comprises models like Ertiga, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross.
"Hyundai has a strong position in the compact SUV segment with Creta. Now with Venue, we have further consolidated our position in the UV segment," Hyundai Motor India National Head-Sales Vikas Jain said. The company's UV market share is now more than 21 per cent with the combined sales of Creta, Tucson, Venue and Kona Electric, he added. Overall, the passenger vehicle sales continued to be in the slow lane last month as well. Continuing to face rough weather, MSI, Hyundai, M&M, Honda and Toyota reported a double-digit decline in sales in July as consumer sentiment remained subdued.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rakhi Sawant Confirms Marrying NRI, Reveals Husband's Name and Details
- Ferrari Lawyers Threaten to Sue Fashion Designer For ‘Distasteful’ Instagram Posts
- Jab They Met, an Auto-rickshaw Driver Offered Imtiaz Ali a Free Ride in Mumbai Rains
- Deepika Padukone Counters Salman Khan's Take on Depression: As If It is A Choice
- Want a Smart TV Below Rs 40,000 For Netflix, Hotstar And More? Best TVs to Splurge On