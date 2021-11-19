Hyundai Seven Concept with Autonomous Driving Tech Unveiled at LA Auto Show 2021

South Korean automaker Hyundai has introduced the Seven Concept, a fully electric full-sized SUV that previews an upcoming EV offering at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2021. The new Seven Concept will be the third in the Ioniq family, which will follow the Ioniq 6. Both will join the Ioniq 5, which was launched earlier this year.

The Seven Concept, or the Ioniq 7 as it would be called when production commences, will be a large SUV that could accommodate seven occupants and is likely to make its global debut by 2024. Similar to its other EV siblings (Ioniq 5 and Nexo) it will be developed on the new Hyundai-Kia E-GMP platform, a modular and flexible architecture designed for electric vehicles.

The Korean marque tags the concept as a "category-bending" electric SUV, as it features clean, modern body panels. The Seven Concept EV SUV will also wear Hyundai's future design philosophy as its front fascia features a slim LED light bar that stretches the width of the hood. The light signature, distinguished by the parametric pixels, can also be seen in the Ioniq range of cars. Just below the strip are the main headlight units with parametric pixel light-emitting diodes and a contrasting front panel.

The interiors of the concept have been maximised to offer a premium and personalised lounge-style environment. It ditches the conventional three-row seating cabin design in favour of a pair of movable, swivelling armchairs with footrests and a curved corner sofa-style arrangement at the back. Furthermore, the materials used as upholstery are all sustainable and have been designed to offer the buyer a much refined and ecological mobility experience.

Other design features include a retractable joystick replacing the steering wheel, the conventional dashboard makes way for a sleek digital control panel that spans the width of the cabin, while a huge OLED screen in the ceiling doubles up as a virtual sunroof. The rear of the car gets a glass partition with an illuminated Hyundai logo and a full-width LED taillight bar to match the front end light design.

The company has not yet revealed any details about the Seven Concept EV SUV. However, it will be powered by a large capacity battery that offers up to 100 kWh, and will be equipped with an 800-volt system from SK Innovation, Motor1 reported.

Also Watch:

The Seven Concept can recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in just under 10 minutes, with a targeted driving range of over 300 miles (483 km).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.