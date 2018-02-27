English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyundai Showcases Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Nexo and Ioniq EV at 2nd India-Korea Business Summit 2018
The Hyundai Nexo is capable of traveling 609 kilometers (*on Korean certificate basis) on a single charge, the best among fuel cell-powered vehicles in the world.
L to R - Mr. Chung Eui-sun, Vice Chairman, Hyundai Motor Company with Mr. S H Kim, Vice President, Namyang R&D Centre, Hyundai Motor Company showcasing Next-Generation Fuel Cell Electric. (Image: Hyundai)
Hyundai Motor today showcased the Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) – Hyundai Nexo and Global Electric Vehicle – Ioniq (Battery Powered) during the India Korea Business Summit 2018 held today in New Delhi.
Present at the India Korea Business Summit, Mr. S H Kim, Vice President, Namyang R&D Centre, Hyundai Motor Company, said, “We are glad to participate in the 2nd India-Korea Business Summit 2018. Hyundai has a long-term commitment towards Make-in-India for the past 20 years and today we are proud to showcase the Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle – Hyundai Nexo SUV, for the first time along with Global EV - Ioniq at the India Korea Summit 2018.”
“The creation of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle – Hyundai Nexo SUV and Global EV - Ioniq is a significant leap forward for Hyundai Motor as it intensifies our efforts to produce highly efficient, eco-friendly vehicles. Hyundai as a caring brand is continuously innovating in Clean and Connected Mobility Solutions to make a long-term positive transformation for our future generations,” he added.
The Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle – Hyundai Nexo SUV model is set to spearhead Hyundai Motor’s plans to accelerate development of low emission vehicles globally. The all-new Hyundai Nexo combines the practicality of an SUV with clean advanced fuel cell technology. The Hyundai Nexo is capable of traveling 609 kilometers (*on Korean certificate basis) on a single charge, the best among fuel cell-powered vehicles in the world. This next generation vehicle offers the most advanced technology on the market with various advanced driver assistance systems and the strongest powertrains in the segment.
The showcase of Global Electric Vehicle – Ioniq reflects the commitment of Hyundai towards clean mobility solutions and future readiness with unrivalled global technology in electric vehicles for aspiring customers without compromising on driving dynamics and performance.
The Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle - Hyundai Nexo SUV and Global EV – Ioniq are “futuristic vehicles” that closely represent Hyundai’s three visions for future mobility: Connected Mobility, Freedom in Mobility and Clean Mobility.
