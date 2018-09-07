Hyundai Showcases Kona Electric Crossover With 482 Km Range at Global Mobility Summit 2018

Hyundai Motor Company today showcased the KONA Electric at ‘Move: The Global Mobility Summit 2018’ – showcasing the strengths of its SUV model combined with the innovative technology of an electric powertrain. “We are glad to participate in ‘Move: The Global Mobility Summit’ and be a part of exchange of ideas to make the dream of future mobility transform into reality,” said Mr. Euisun Chung, Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Company.“Hyundai is already leading the future mobility solutions and is committed to realize India’s vision of ‘Shared’, ‘Connected’ and ‘Zero Emission Mobility’. Hyundai has a long-term commitment towards Make-in-India for the past 20 years and today we are proud to showcase the KONA Electric at the Global Mobility Summit.”“The KONA Electric is a true expression of Hyundai’s technological advancements in the field of Eco & Clean Mobility. I am confident that this Global Mobility Summit will herald a new era of Smart and Clean mobility in India.” He added.The conversation in the field of mobility is rapidly shifting from an automobile-based model to a smart mobility model built for future sustainability. Automobile manufacturers are embracing the dawn of smart mobility technology, which is more eco-friendly and more efficient.The Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative has been very successful, and the next phase of growth will be complimented by the success of other government initiatives, including ‘Digital India’ and ‘Start Up India’.Hyundai Motor strives to provide freedom of movement to everyone by investing in mobility services such as car sharing and car hailing by building close relationships with leading mobility service providers in India and car sharing start-ups to develop strategic business partnerships.