Hyundai Showroom in Brazil Adopts Street Dog as Employee, Names Him 'Tucson Prime'

How blissful will it be to be greeted by a dog on entering a showroom? A showroom in Brazil is exactly offering that kind of experience for its customers.
Tucson Prime, was a street dog in Brazil before it was adopted by car making brand Hyundai’s showroom in Brazil.
As can be seen in the carousel of photos that have been shared on the showroom’s Instagram page; one can see that the cutesy furry animal also has an identity card.
Apparently the little doggo has been given honorary employment in the showroom. He wears his identity card around his neck. Like usual I-cards, this one too has his name and photo on it.
The little fury employee of the car making company has been receiving truckloads of love on Instagram. People have been dropping hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comments.
The pictures that were shared only four days ago have already gained over 30 thousand likes on Instagram alone.
According to a report published in World of Buzz Tuscan Prime was adopted on May 21, 2020, by Hyundai Serra, ES, Brazil outlet.
The report also asserts that the people in the showroom have also affectionately built a kennel for their cutest colleague and also make sure he gets enough food and water. Furthermore, he has also been dewormed, vaccinated and showered to ensure that he and those around him have no problem in future.