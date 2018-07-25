Hyundai Signs MoU With Automotive Skills Development Council to Train Unskilled Workforce

Hyundai has signed a MoU with Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) to conduct training and create employment opportunities for the unskilled workforce above the age of 18 with an educational qualification of 8th grade and above. With this agreement, Hyundai will conduct training programs at six dealerships associated with Hyundai’s Technical Training Academy (HTTA) across India. After completing the program, students would be given an opportunity to work in aftersales jobs like Service Support Technician and Washer at Hyundai workshops.SJ Ha, Director- Sales & Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd commented on the association with ASDC, “As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai is aligned and committed to the Government’s Skill India initiative. We work with ITI’s and Polytechnic institutes in every state where we absorb close to 99 percent students in different entities in the Hyundai India ecosystem. This MoU will further boost our commitment towards skilling and employing the youth of India.”Speaking on the occasion, Nikunj Sanghi, President, Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) said, We are happy to partner with Hyundai Motor India in this Skill Development initiative. This association is a benchmark in the industry and aims at strengthening the Government of India’s vision of Skill India in employment generation.”Trainees will be given an option to choose from different automotive training courses designed by ASDC like Automotive Service Technician and Washer Training. The ASDC training will be provided at subsidized fees to the young and unskilled population which will empower them to take up the After Sales Operational roles at Hyundai dealerships across India.