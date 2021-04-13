Hyundai Staria MPV Unveiled Gobally, Likely to be Introduced in India: Here's All You Need to Know

Hyundai has unveiled the Staria MPV globally. The carmaker had trademarked the name of the model in India back in mid-2020. The all new Staria will be available in two broad categories, namely Standard and Premium. The vehicle is said to act as a replacement for the iMax in the Australian market. The design of the Staria is inspired by a spaceship while the name is derived from two words -star and ria. The word ria refers to a long narrow area of water formed when a river valley floods. Here is everything you need to know about the car:

The design of the model is futuristic as it is inspired by a spaceship with a retro design element. The car also has the LED DLRs running across the width of the car and LED headlamps placed below. The vehicle gets sliding doors and the LED tail lamps at the back. From the pictures, it can be expected that the passengers will likely get an airier cabin because of the dimensional changes involved and the boxy appearance with tall pillars. The dual-tone alloy wheels also add to the look.Almost all the functions of the car can be controlled using the sole tablet-style central touchscreen infotainment system on the dashboard. The vehicle also comes with the faux Audi-Esque AC vents running through the dash. However, details regarding the technical specifications have not been revealed yet.The model is expected to compete with Toyota Innova Crysta and Kia's Carnival MPV.

