Hyundai Sued for Selling Cars with Non-Existent Safety Features in California

South Korean auto giant Hyundai is facing a class-action lawsuit in California, United States after an owner accused the carmaker of selling their cars with non-existent safety features.

According to a report by Car Complaints, which is an online automotive complaint portal that stores complaints based on data submitted by visitors to their website, Hyundai’s hybrid car the Ioniq’s SE, SEL and Limited editions variants are allegedly missing their Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assistance and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist systems.

According to the lawsuit filed in Federal District Court for the Central District of California, Hyundai’s Ioniq 2020 cars were allegedly advertised with misleading safety features to assist drivers to avoid crashes which didn’t exist. The lawsuit alleges this is a major safety flaw as customers may rely on such safety features which didn’t exist at all. However, in this case, the complainant or the plaintiff’s Ioniq car comes with Blind-Spot Collision and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning systems and not the ‘Assist systems’ as advertised.

The Assist system minimizes the rear-cross traffic and blind-spot collision at rear intersections by applying emergency brakes when needed. Whereas, the Warning system only alerts the driver of impending danger but will not impede with the vehicle’s mechanicals.

According to the complainant, the Ioniq’s Monroney label clearly mentions that his car is equipped with an Assist system and just a warning. However, Hyundai informed him that these cars come with a warning system after. The Car Complaints report did not include or specify the Monroney sticker and the particular Hyundai Ioniq model involved in the lawsuit.

Hyundai’s US website mentions that the Ioniq’s SE, SEL and Limited variants come with Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) only. But none of their hybrid, electric or plug-in models, come with an Assist system.