Hyundai Teases Upcoming 2021 New Kona SUV and Kona N-Line, Gets Design Updates

Hyundai Motor Company has shared a glimpse of its upcoming new KONA and KONA N Line SUVs with design updates. The new Kona duo gets Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness global design identity. While the teaser reveals only the front design, Hyundai says that more design details on the new Kona and Kona N Line will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The new Hyundai KONA gets a wider stance and a shark-inspired nose that gives the model a sleeker look. There are also upgraded daytime running lamps (DRL) give it a high-tech, sophisticated style. Front skid plate and bumper add to its armored appearance.

The new Hyundai KONA N Line gets a more aerodynamic design with low-set air intake and more aggressive front bumper, complemented by corner fins and lean crease lines. The N Line model offers an attractive entry point to the N Brand and expands Kona’s appeal to a broader range of customers.

Hyundai is currently retailing the electric version of the Kona SUV in India called the Hyundai Kona Electric while the conventional fuelled Kona SUV is not sold in India. It's unlikely that Hyundai will launch the Kona SUV in India anytime soon.