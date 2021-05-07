Hyundai Teases Upcoming Micro SUV Codenamed AX1, To Compete Against Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

South Korean automobile giant Hyundai has unveiled the first teaser pictures of its forthcoming micro SUV (codenamed AX1) before the official worldwide launch that is supposed to take place in the coming months. Expected to be smaller than the newly unveiled Bayon, the AX1 will first be rolled out in Korea and is gradually expected to make its way to the Indian market. Recently Hyundai was also spotted conducting a test run of its Alcazar and i20 N Line model which are scheduled for a launch in India this year.

A first glance at the pictures reveals that the AX1 will feature the legacy design framework of Hyundai and will incorporate a split headlamp structure. The engine specifications have not been revealed by the company and are expected to be announced in the coming months.

A sight of the front grille with a web-like pattern suggests a new design for the vehicle. Based on the early sightings, the AX1 will furnish a box-like and SUV inspired exterior with details like Square shaped wheel arches, C-pillar positioned rear doorknobs and roof rails.

While the AX1 will first be retailed in Hyundai's home country, South Korea this year, it could also be launched in India in the coming times. The vehicle will be smaller than the company's popular Venue model and is expected to compete against Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV 100 NXT and Tata HBX.

The next image exhibits a single-piece tail light group at the middle of the tailgate with a three-sided graphic design. It is not confirmed whether the pictures are of a concept model or a production-ready one.

The round-shaped headlight unit can also be seen installed on the bumper enveloped by an LED DRL. The turn indicators are expected to be located on the top portion of the fascia.

