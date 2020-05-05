Hyundai to Focus on Customer and Employee Safety with Dealership Preparedness Initiatives

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has announced a comprehensive list of measures, aimed at ensuring dealership preparedness to meet the laudable levels of sanitation and hygiene across all its showrooms and workshops.

Under the ambit of the ‘Hyundai Cares’ initiative, HMI has laid down guidelines to be followed at its dealerships across India that encompass all facets of customer interactions from their arrival to departure at showrooms and workshops. This will include display car & test Drive car preparedness, customer lounge & washrooms sanitization (showroom & workshop), delivery process of New car & Serviced car, contactless demonstration and servicing. To ensure the safety of facilities are not compromised, scheduled sanitization drives are planned and for various customer touchpoints, regular sanitization contingencies have been established along with thermal screening of employees and visitors.

HMI is simultaneously conducting large scale training to ensure all Employees / stakeholders are well informed and work towards the maintenance of a Healthy Dealership Ambience for Customers and fellow employees. To assist Dealerships, Hyundai Motor India and Mobis India Limited, Part of Hyundai Motor Group will dispatch 6.8 lakh masks (3-Ply, N-90 & N-95) as well as 20,000 half litre and 1.5 lakh 100 ml cases of Sanitizers for consumers, sales, service and backend staff for their own and others safety. Hyundai has maintained its lead by achieving rank No. 1 in the 2019 JD Power Sales Satisfaction Index and Customer Satisfaction Index. We will continue to exceed customer expectations by offering peace of mind with the thorough guidelines & protocols in place.

Customers can also opt for remote car demonstrations through an online video-conferencing application with Sales Consultants at Dealerships. Further, with Hyundai’s Click-to-Buy Integrated end-to-end online car sales website, customers can buy a brand new Hyundai Car online with minimal physical contact, minimal paperwork and home delivery options.

Hyundai is also offering customers its 360 Digital Service & Contact-less Service Experience, through which customers can book a service appointment online through the Hyundai Care app, WhatsApp, Hyundai Website or a call to Dealers. Further, customers will receive digital updates through WhatsApp and can also make online payments. Customers will receive enhanced convenience with extended working hours, can avail courtesy car facility and also have their cars picked up and delivered at their doorstep (6 High TouchPoints to be sanitized at the time of pick-up and delivery).

