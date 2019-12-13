Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Hyundai to Hike Prices Across Product Range from January 2020

Earlier, when Hyundai announced that it won't be hiking prices of its cars for the upcoming year, Honda Cars accompanied it stating the same.

News18.com

Updated:December 13, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hyundai Kona, Kona Review, Hyundai Kona Electric
Image for representation.

Hyundai Motor India has joined the slew of manufacturers that have announced a price hike with effect from next year. While the company has not announced any specifications of the price hike, it reasoned the hike due to higher input costs in India. The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India said it will hike prices of its vehicles from January to offset rising input costs. Other car manufacturers such as Toyota, Mahindra and Mahindra and Mercedes-Benz said they are also contemplating a similar move.

Earlier, when Hyundai announced that it won't be hiking prices of its cars for the upcoming year, Honda Cars accompanied after its India Senior Vice-President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Rajesh Goel said, "We do not have a price increase plan from January. Going forward, as we sequentially introduce BS-VI versions of our products, the relevant BS-VI prices will be applicable and the ongoing offers available on BS-IV versions might not be extended to BS-VI versions.

Tata Motors said it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles from January, primarily in order to offset the impact of upgrading its portfolio to conform to BS-VI emission norms. The company currently sells products ranging from hatchback Tiago to SUV Harrier, priced between Rs 4.39 lakh and Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). "With BSVI products coming in, prices will increase from January," Tata Motors President (Passenger Vehicles Business Unit) Mayank Pareek told PTI in an interview here. He declined to quantify the increase in prices but said the hike next month would be on a higher side as compared to earlier price revisions taken by the company.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram