Hyundai to Introduce 6 Battery Electric Vehicles in India by 2028

Hyundai Motor India has announced its roadmap to drive the electric mobility revolution in India with the expansion of its line-up to six Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) for the Indian market by 2028. Further, Hyundai will also introduce its dedicated BEV Platform – E-GMP in India, as well. The Hyundai Motor Group had globally showcased ts Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) dedicated BEV platform for future electric vehicles not too long ago. In fact, Hyundai officials state that they will introduce these BEVs in different body styles including SUVs by 2028. Moreover, the Korean automaker also plans work towards the development of BEV infrastructure in India with strategic collaborations to drive widespread adoption of BEVs in India.

Commenting on the corporate announcement, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution in India, with the introduction of India’s 1st Electric SUV - KONA Electric in 2019. Hyundai Motor India has been delighting customers with the most innovative and technologically advanced mobility solutions over the last two and a half decades. As we continue to redefine the mobility space, today we are yet again showcasing our commitment towards Indian customers with the announcement of expanding our BEV line-up to 6 vehicles for the Indian Market by 2028. At Hyundai, we are taking experiences Beyond Mobility and are strongly focusing on Intelligent Technology, Sustainability and Innovation. Keeping in line with this thought, we will introduce our dedicated BEV Platform – E-GMP as well as modified platforms for battery electric vehicles in India. By driving the adoption of electric mobility at scale in India, Hyundai will become the fulcrum for transformation of a brighter and better tomorrow.”

The E-GMP dedicated BEV platform has developed with four pillars in mind - Modularity, Reliability, Usability and Performance. On that last front, future products built on this platform could feature a large battery capacity up to 77.4 kWh, 2WD/ 4WD capabilities, improved handling and capability to achieve a top speed of 260 km/h.

Another advantage is a flat floor and flexible seating layout as well as an innovative interior space that offers a sliding console and sliding 2nd-row seats. Most importantly, the fact that one platform that can facilitate many body types, feature a modularized battery system and create greater synergies with BEV component sharing.

