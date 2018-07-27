English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hyundai to Launch 2018 Santro During Festive Season, Naming Contest to Begin August 16
Hyundai will launch its new Santro hatchback during festive season 2018.
2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Compact Hatchback. (Image: News18.com)
Hyundai is planning to revive one of its most selling car the Santro (internally known as the AH2) and it is expected that the company will launch its new hatchback during festive season 2018 because as per a report on the internet, Hyundai will reveal the name of its upcoming new car on October 4, 2018 ahead of official launch. The new Hyundai Santro’s model name will get a suffix along with it and to find the suitable moniker Hyundai will start a contest on August 16.
The upcoming car has already been spotted several times during testing. Due to a heavy camouflage, the exterior details of the new hatchback were hidden, however, with its tall-boy design, the car appears to have a roomy cabin. Reportedly, the new car will be placed between the Eon and Grand i10 and will compete against the giants of Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Tata Tiago.
As per various reports on the internet, the car will come with either a 1.1-litre or a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. The car is also expected to get AMT. First launched in 1997, the Santro challenged the might of Maruti 800 and Tata Indica back then. In a strategy to push the Hyundai i10 and Hyundai Eon sales and growing emission norms, Hyundai pulled the plug from one of the most popular car in 2014.
Hyundai recently celebrated its 20 years in India. The company's first car in the Indian market was the Santro. As far as the plans for the future go, The South Korean brand plans to introduce eight new cars and an electric SUV by 2020 in the country.
Santro also helped Hyundai to reach the 1st millionth car in 2007. Any other detail about the car is yet to be revealed by the company, but it is expected that Hyundai may reveal its new hatchback at Diwali.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
