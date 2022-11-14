Hyundai to Launch Tata Punch Rival Soon, Ai3 CUV Expected to Launch in 2023

Hyundai has faced a few hiccups with its entry-level SUV project, the Ai3 Compact Utility Vehicle (CUV), which has been in the works since 2016-2017. Despite the project receiving the go-ahead a couple of years ago, development has only recently begun proceeding in full force. Following multiple delays owing to the pandemic, the Ai3 CUV is now expected to launch next year. The car is expected to go head-to-head with Tata Punch in the Indian SUV market.

Hyundai's SUV portfolio is set to see an expansion with the addition of the Ai3 CUV. The car will feature a 1.2-litre petrol engine, the same as the powertrains seen in both i10 Nios and Aura. The engine's maximum power will generate will be 83 PS, at 6,000 RPM. The new entrant in this market segment will also provide a peak torque of 114 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Additionally, the car will provide drivers with two transmission options: a 5-speed manual and a smart auto-automated manual transmission (AMT).

The Ai3 CUV's build is based on the Grand i10 Nios platform. The car has a length of 3,595 mm, and a width of 3,995 mm. This will be slightly smaller compared to its main competitor, Tata Punch, which is 3,827 mm in length. The CUV is set to have burly body panelling and thick body cladding. Look-wise, the car is aiming to provide an imposing street presence within a price range that hovers around mid and top-spec entry-level hatchback vehicles. In fact, the increasing preference for SUVs over entry-level hatchbacks is one of the primary reasons that Hyundai is picking an aggressive stance towards acquiring a strong foothold in this segment.

Following its entry-level SUV’s launch, the Korean automobile giant is aiming to sell at least 50,000 units per annum. The number is dwarfed in comparison to Punch, which is averaging close to 10,000 sold units per month. Other than Tata Punch, the soon-to-be-unveiled car will also have to face off with other competitors like Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

Source

Read all the Latest Auto News here