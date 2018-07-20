English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hyundai to Set up Virtual Showroom on Amazon Website, Test Drives and Reviews Available
In recent months, Amazon has deepened its partnerships with automakers, aiming to embed its voice aide Alexa into cars.
Hyundai Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Hyundai will set up a showroom on the Amazon e-commerce website that will help car buyers book test drives, check dealer inventories and compare pricing and reviews. The showroom will operate through Amazon Vehicles, a platform the world's biggest online retailer launched in 2016, for users to research on cars, auto parts and accessories. In recent months, Amazon has deepened its partnerships with automakers, aiming to embed its voice aide Alexa into cars.
Back in May, Hyundai had opened an online booking facility for its range of passenger cars through its corporate and mobile website. More recently, Hyundai plans to roll out electric vehicles from its plant in India, which is set to become one of its global regional headquarters with more responsibility for local long-term planning.
2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Hyundai also rolled out its 8 millionth car which happened to the Creta, the company's most selling SUV. As of June 11, Hyundai has sold 5,300,967 units in the Indian Market and 2,703,581 units in exports globally. Hyundai rolled out its millionth car, Santro, back in 2006, just 8 years after the commencement of commercial production in 1998.
Also Watch
Back in May, Hyundai had opened an online booking facility for its range of passenger cars through its corporate and mobile website. More recently, Hyundai plans to roll out electric vehicles from its plant in India, which is set to become one of its global regional headquarters with more responsibility for local long-term planning.
2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Hyundai also rolled out its 8 millionth car which happened to the Creta, the company's most selling SUV. As of June 11, Hyundai has sold 5,300,967 units in the Indian Market and 2,703,581 units in exports globally. Hyundai rolled out its millionth car, Santro, back in 2006, just 8 years after the commencement of commercial production in 1998.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Giving Us Major Relationship Goals; See Their PDA Pics
- Hyundai to Set up Virtual Showroom on Amazon Website, Test Drives and Reviews Available
- England Lions Hammer India 'A' by 254 Runs in One-off Unofficial Test
- Five Ball Overs, Option to Bowl Two Consecutive Overs New Innovations in 'The Hundred'
- 2018 Honda Jazz Launched in India for Rs 7.35 Lakh, Available in 7 Variants