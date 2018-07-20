English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hyundai to Set up Virtual Showroom on Amazon Website, Test Drives and Reviews Available

In recent months, Amazon has deepened its partnerships with automakers, aiming to embed its voice aide Alexa into cars.

Reuters

Updated:July 20, 2018, 9:26 AM IST
Hyundai Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Hyundai will set up a showroom on the Amazon e-commerce website that will help car buyers book test drives, check dealer inventories and compare pricing and reviews. The showroom will operate through Amazon Vehicles, a platform the world's biggest online retailer launched in 2016, for users to research on cars, auto parts and accessories. In recent months, Amazon has deepened its partnerships with automakers, aiming to embed its voice aide Alexa into cars.

Back in May, Hyundai had opened an online booking facility for its range of passenger cars through its corporate and mobile website. More recently, Hyundai plans to roll out electric vehicles from its plant in India, which is set to become one of its global regional headquarters with more responsibility for local long-term planning.

2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com) 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Hyundai also rolled out its 8 millionth car which happened to the Creta, the company's most selling SUV. As of June 11, Hyundai has sold 5,300,967 units in the Indian Market and 2,703,581 units in exports globally. Hyundai rolled out its millionth car, Santro, back in 2006, just 8 years after the commencement of commercial production in 1998.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
