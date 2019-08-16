Hyundai to Unveil its First Electric Racing Car at 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

Hyundai Motor is set to showcase its full-electric design concept at the 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA). In addition to this, the brand will also give a public world premiere to the all-new i10 and Hyundai Motorsport will unveil its first-ever electric racing car.

At this year’s IAA, the Korean automaker will illustrate its personalized in-car customer experience strategy for future electric vehicles. In addition to the concept car, Hyundai will also be hosting a series of interactive displays to illustrate its motive. These include My Space, which allows visitors to interact with various materials to create a kaleidoscope effect, as well as H-Space, offering personalised in-car customer experience.

“With the first full electrified concept integrating STYLE SET FREE, as well as our first-ever electrified race car, we are proud that Hyundai is once again showing a glimpse into the future of driving, while other manufacturers are still talking about it,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. “Meanwhile, we are also excited to present the All-New i10 which, thanks to a range of connectivity and safety features, will become the next success factor for Hyundai in Europe.”

Hyundai Motorsport (HMSG) recently teased its first-ever electric racing car, designed and built at the company’s headquarters in Alzenau, Germany. It will exclusively unveil the vehicle at the 2019 IAA on the first press day. Hyundai’s exciting new model will take its place in the electrified future of motorsport.

