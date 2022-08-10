Hyundai India is all set to launch the all-new 2022 Tuscon SUV in the country. The bookings for the SUV started online a few days back at a token amount of Rs 50,000 in the Indian market. The 2022 Hyundai Tuscon has already registered 3000 bookings as of now. The fourth-gen Hyundai Tuscon will rival Jeep Compass, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan upon launch.

The 2022 Hyundai Tuscon is just an hour away from its highly anticipated debut in India. You can watch the launch live by clicking the below link:

The all-new Hyundai TUCSON. Next drives Now. Watch the launch on 10th August at 12 noon. https://t.co/lfCHBRL13X — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) August 9, 2022

Hyundai will reveal the pricing and delivery scheulde during the launch event.

