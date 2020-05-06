AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hyundai Unveils Industry-first 'EMI Assurance' Program to Boost Demand Amid Covid-19 Crisis

2020 Hyundai Creta. Image used for representation. (Photo: Hyundai)

2020 Hyundai Creta. Image used for representation. (Photo: Hyundai)

The "Hyundai EMI Assurance" program will cover customers for a period of a year from the date of sale of the car, excluding the first three months.

Saptak Ghosh
  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
Share this:

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday rolled out a unique and industry-first "Hyundai EMI Assurance" program that aims to cover customers under uncertainties such as employment loss in view of Poor financial health, acquisition or merger of the company or due to any applicable laws.

Hyundai said that the following program has been rolled out to raise positive sentiments among the customers and to enhance convenience as well. The company also added in its statement that the program will also cover customers up to three car loan EMIs to ease the buying process.

Stating that the idea has been taken to provide peace of mind to customers, Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing and Service said, “We understand customer aspirations of buying a vehicle and to ease the vehicle acquisition in uncertain times, we have brought the unique and industry-first Hyundai EMI Assurance Program."

“We are sure, the Hyundai EMI Assurance Program will give new Hyundai owners working in private organisations full peace of mind during these times and create positive and confident sentiments for Hyundai car purchase,” Garg added.

The "Hyundai EMI Assurance" program will cover customers for a period of a year from the date of sale of the car, excluding the first three months.

Earlier this week, under the "Hyundai Cares" initiative, the carmaker also announced that it is all set to re-open dealership operations under strict adherence to the government directions in the Coronavirus affected regions in India. This will include displaying car & test drive car preparedness customer lounge and washroom sanitisation (showroom and workshop), delivery process of new and serviced cars, contactless demonstration and car servicing. Besides, Hyundai customers can also opt for remote car demonstrations through online video-conferencing with sales consultants at the dealership showrooms.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading