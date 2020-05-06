Hyundai Unveils Industry-first 'EMI Assurance' Program to Boost Demand Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday rolled out a unique and industry-first "Hyundai EMI Assurance" program that aims to cover customers under uncertainties such as employment loss in view of Poor financial health, acquisition or merger of the company or due to any applicable laws.

Hyundai said that the following program has been rolled out to raise positive sentiments among the customers and to enhance convenience as well. The company also added in its statement that the program will also cover customers up to three car loan EMIs to ease the buying process.

Stating that the idea has been taken to provide peace of mind to customers, Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing and Service said, “We understand customer aspirations of buying a vehicle and to ease the vehicle acquisition in uncertain times, we have brought the unique and industry-first Hyundai EMI Assurance Program."

“We are sure, the Hyundai EMI Assurance Program will give new Hyundai owners working in private organisations full peace of mind during these times and create positive and confident sentiments for Hyundai car purchase,” Garg added.

The "Hyundai EMI Assurance" program will cover customers for a period of a year from the date of sale of the car, excluding the first three months.

Earlier this week, under the "Hyundai Cares" initiative, the carmaker also announced that it is all set to re-open dealership operations under strict adherence to the government directions in the Coronavirus affected regions in India. This will include displaying car & test drive car preparedness customer lounge and washroom sanitisation (showroom and workshop), delivery process of new and serviced cars, contactless demonstration and car servicing. Besides, Hyundai customers can also opt for remote car demonstrations through online video-conferencing with sales consultants at the dealership showrooms.