Hyundai Unveils Interior and Exterior Images of India-Bound All New Elite i20

Hyundai has released interior images of its India-bound i20, ahead of its launch at Geneva Motor Show, which will take place from March 5 to March 15. The company has also released the first set of exterior images and put out details about engine and features. The new i20 is expected to be available from mid-2020 in India. The new photos show two large digital screens, new colour scheme, and ambient lighting technology. Besides, its blades run from one end to the other end of the front interior. The new i20 will have a wider cockpit compared to the previous models. For a pleasant experience of the users, the company has fitted integrated ambient lighting technology.

The all-new hatchback will allow users to use Android Auto and Apple Car Play and it will also feature wireless charging pad. On the other hand, exterior images of the car show multiple angular cuts and creases to its nose, doors and fenders. Hyundai has said that the car is its first hatchback with ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design. The upcoming offering comes with a new grille up front and fresh 17-inch alloy wheels. The company has also refurbished front and rear bumpers of the new i20.

The new i20 is powered by a 120hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and is available with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Hyundai has been testing the new i20 in India for almost a year and it will compete with the likes of the recently launched Tata Altroz, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza.