AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hyundai Venue SUV Clocks One Lakh Unit Sales in India in One Year

Hyundai Venue. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18)

Hyundai Venue. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18)

The Hyundai Venue emerged as the highest-selling sub-four-meter compact sports utility vehicle in the January-May period of 2020, the automaker said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 27, 2020, 2:39 PM IST
Share this:

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday said its compact SUV Venue has crossed the one lakh sales-mark since its launch last year. The company said it has sold 97,400 units of the model in the domestic market and 7,400 units in the international market. The company said it has sold 97,400 units of the model in the domestic market and 7,400 units in the international market.

"Hyundai has been at the helm of innovation in the automotive industry, introducing revolutionary products and technologies that have established new benchmarks. With Venue, we have pioneered gully connected technology for customers," HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim said in a statement.

The auto major said the Venue is the highest-selling sub-four-meter compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the January-May period of 2020. The auto major said the Venue is the highest-selling sub-four-meter compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the January-May period of 2020.

Also Watch:

The company said over 15,000 units of the model have been sold with Kappa one litre-petrol engine mated with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Customers have also opted for diesel trims and the ones with BlueLink connected technology, it added.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading